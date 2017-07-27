Infrastructure: the definitions and the public interest questions

An article in I&PE Real Estate asks what characteristics will come to define ‘infrastructure’ investment given the shortage of assets for the class and the granting in April by the New South Wales state government of a 35-year lease to operate its land titles registry to a consortium including First State Super and Hastings Funds Management for AUD2.6 billion (US$2.1bn).

The video segment of an article in the Sydney Morning Herald questioning the deal, from another perspective, is also worth attention.

Should a service which the public is obliged by law to use and pay for (and in the NSW case already works efficiently) be run for private gain?

© 2017 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.



This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-2012

…continue reading