New Imaginary Magazine Covers for the Tokyoiter

a stunning animated cover by waneella

The Tokyoiter (previously) continues to impress us with dazzling faux-magazine covers that showcase numerous visions of what makes Tokyo such a fascinating place. Checking their website for new covers has become one of our most enjoyable pastimes. Allow us to present several new ones from some of our favorite Japan-based illustrators.

illustration by Niikura Sachiyo

As we previously explained, The Tokyoiter is the brainchild of Tokyo-based illustrator Andrew Joyce and art director David Robert. Together, they invite illustrators living and working in Japan “to draw their vision of Tokyo.”

Each illustration is then laid out in what most will immediately recognize as being an tribute to The New Yorker. Since launching in early 2016 with just 3 covers, the archive has now grown to 30. The project was even showcased last month in an exhibition that was held in Tokyo.

Illustration by Julien Mercier

Illustration by Justine Wong (one of our favorite illustrators of food)

Illustration by Ryoko Ichikawa