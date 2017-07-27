Pepito: Ebisu

A popular stop on bar-hopping tours of Ebisu, Pepito is a casual Spanish bar serving food and Spanish wines and sherries by the glass. The chef is from the Galicia area of northwest Spain, and the excellent tapas-style dishes he prepares are characteristic of that region – rich stews, plenty of seafood dishes, and a strong affinity for garlic, peppers and spices.

Some recent food highlights here have included a lentil stew with spicy chorizo sausages and garlicky sauteed togarashi peppers, both of them livened up with occasional chunks of coarse salt. If you’re not especially hungry you can just pop in for a quick glass of wine and then be on your way.

The setup is very informal – there are some seats along with wall or you can stand at the bar and watch whatever is showing on the bar’s TV screen. There’s also outdoor patio seating in front if the weather is nice. Wines start at around Y600, as do small tapas dishes. …continue reading