Summertime Light Festivals in Nara

August in Japan is stinking hot—no way around it. While the nights are still pretty warm, they’re more tolerable than the searing days, so August is a good time to become nocturnal. For those wondering what to do at night, Nara is generously providing evening entertainment throughout August with a number of light festivals. Now is a great time to take in the atmosphere of the ancient capital.

Light-Up Promenade

The Light Up Promenade event is already well underway, having started July 16th and continuing through to September 25th. Various buildings in and around Nara Park, including its many UNESCO World Heritage sites, will be illuminated with spotlights nightly. Enjoy the five-story pagoda of Kofukuji Temple, Yakushiji