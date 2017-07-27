Viral Artist Mixes Coffee Cups, Tokyo & Instagram

As illustrator Adrian Hogan walks to his Nakameguro art studio, Midori So, he strolls past the coffee shop that helped make his Instagram posts go viral. Just don’t call him an “Instagrammer.”

On a rainy June afternoon, the Melbourne-native is in a T-shirt, khaki pants and black Velcro sandals as he makes some drip coffee after hand grinding the beans. Don’t call him a coffee snob, either.

“Sometimes, I pick coffee based on how big the cup is,” says the 30-year-old with a smile.

That’s because it affects his style of creating coffee-cup illustrations that explore everyday life in in Japan. He regularly sits down at a coffee shop, gets to sketching and 20 to 30 minutes later, posts a video like this one:

While other times he draws more iconic spots, like this one of Tokyo Tower:

The videos are addicting yet strangely therapeutic. In 2015, his distinct videos of water-soluble pencils and gouache sketches became popular through social media.

Soon after, numerous international news outlets, such as NHK, CNN Travel and The Daily Mail to name a few, took notice. He still posts new engaging video-and-sketch combos to his Instagram followers. It’s partly to share Japan — an endlessly fascinating place — in a less obvious medium than photography, he says.

He enjoys that his style — offering a view of the sketch first and then unveiling the real life scene — brings attention to how an artist distorts and supplements reality. Considering distortion of reality is practically becoming a recipe for success across the social media spectrum, his work is an eye-catching contrast …continue reading