Viral Artist Mixes Coffee Cups, Tokyo & Instagram

As illustrator Adrian Hogan walks to his Nakameguro art studio, MidoriSo, he strolls past the coffee shop that helped make his Instagram posts go viral. Just don’t call him an “Instagrammer.”

On a rainy June afternoon, the Melbourne-native is in a T-shirt, khaki pants and black velcro sandals while he makes some drip coffee after hand grinding the beans. Don’t call him a coffee snob, either.

“Sometimes I pick coffee based on how big the cup is,” says the 30-year-old with a smile.

He explains that’s because it affects his style of creating coffee-cup illustrations that explore everyday life in in Japan. He regularly sits down at a coffee shop, gets to sketching and 20-30 minutes later, posts a video like this one:

While other times, he draws more iconic spots, like this one of Tokyo Tower:

The videos are addicting yet strangely therapeutic. Since 2015, his distinct videos of water-soluble pencils and gouache sketches got popular through social-media magic.

Soon after, numerous news outlets worldwide — NHK, CNN Travel and The Daily Mail, to name a few — took notice. Nowadays, he still posts engaging video-and-sketch combos to his Instagram followers. It’s partly to share Japan — an easily fascinating place — in a less obvious medium than photography, he said.

But, he also enjoys that the style brings attention to how an artist distorts and supplements reality, by offering a view of the sketch first and soon after unveiling the real-life scene. Considering distortion of reality is practically becoming a recipe for success across the social media spectrum, his work is an eye-catching …continue reading