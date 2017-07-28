A Moment of Brilliant Idiocy

Source: Manga Therapy When I heard that this series was subversive, I guess this was a hint of it. This particular scene from one of manga’s surprise hits, Aho-Girl, reminds me of this read on expertise. The teacher’s reaction is actually realistic minus the joke inserted concerning the main male lead.. Sometimes, idiots know better than the experts on certain matters. Trust me, I’ve been schooled by those I’ve considered to be morons. It’s important to learn from everyone around you when applicable. As the article I linked above says, it’s foolish to let everyone be an expert, yet it’s also foolish to think that regular people can get by without experts. There are times where it’s okay to just admit that you’re dumb and clueless like the ones you dislike. It’s a universal thing we all share. Everyone has this need to feel right when it’s not always possible. After reading the manga & watching the anime, I can’t help but smile at the main girl, Yoshiko, because it feels like everyone can get moronic like her. No one is immune. Someone once told me that we all die stupid in the end of it all. So why not have a good laugh and let that clueless behavior make you smile in a-ho fashion? …continue reading