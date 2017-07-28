August 2017: Top Cheapo Events Around Japan

Source: Japan Cheapo Some of Japan’s best festivals take place in August. Lucky us, they’re mostly free too!

Miyajima fireworks

The Nagaoka Festival – Niigata (Aug 1-3)

The Nagaoka Festival is held from August 1st to August 3rd around the Shinano River in Nagaoka City. Its main attractions are the portable shrine parades and folk dance processions during the day—with large-scale fireworks displays in the evening on both days.

Aomori’s famous Nebuta Festival

The Nebuta Festival – Aomori (Aug 2-7)

This festival for which Aomori is most famous takes place in towns and cities across the Tsugaru Plain during the week of August 2nd to August 7th. The main procession of the festival consists of large internally lit floats depicting kabuki