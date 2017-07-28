Autumn Lantern Night at Murin-an Garden, Kyoto; 18th – 23rd November 2017

Many thanks to Anika Nagahiro for contacting us about this very special event…

Murin-an Lantern Night

Meet the gardeners and enjoy the autumn leaves.

A place of scenic beauty, opens its doors at night for a get-together with the

gardeners. Enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of autumn leaves while chatting with the

garden artisans.

Place: Murin-an Garden, Kyoto

Date: 18 – 23 November, 2017

Time： 17:30 – 21:00

Fee: 600 Yen (＋400Yen for 2nd floor)

Details: At the autumn foliage’s peak, Murin-an invites you to a unique lantern night, revealing anew the garden’s beauty and soothing charm.

In collaboration with light designer Nagamachi, the spotlights are set softly, lighting up the scenic points

of the garden, while the artisans who daily nurture and care for the Japanese garden are on site to elaborate on their work.

There will be both lectures on the gardens as well as free talk sessions with the gardeners. Having

received high acclaims for the garden lectures at the previous light-up event in May, there will be 3

guides per evening this time (15min each).

In the free sessions, there will not only be a skilled garden artisan, but also a young apprentice

attending. It will be a chance to talk freely about the gardeners’ work, the techniques and maintenance

methods they apply, or about episodes from their time as an apprentice.

This autumn we invite you to be part of a more personal and enriching autumn foliage night, a must-see

for both Japanese and foreign visitors.

Sponsor: Ueyakato Landscape (Designated management)

Patron: Kyoto City Tourism Association │ Kyoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Contact: Murin-an OfficeKyoto

606-8437 Kyoto, Sakyo-ku, Nanzen-ji, Kusakawacho 31

TEL & FAX: 075-771-3909

http://murin-an.jp/en

Kenta Deguchi, Murin-an Garden director

