Autumn Lantern Night at Murin-an Garden, Kyoto; 18th – 23rd November 2017

Source: deep kyoto
Many thanks to Anika Nagahiro for contacting us about this very special event…
Murin-an Lantern Night
Meet the gardeners and enjoy the autumn leaves.
A place of scenic beauty, opens its doors at night for a get-together with the
Place: Murin-an Garden, Kyoto
Details: At the autumn foliage’s peak, Murin-an invites you to a unique lantern night, revealing anew the garden’s beauty and soothing charm.
In collaboration with light designer Nagamachi, the spotlights are set softly, lighting up the scenic points
There will be both lectures on the gardens as well as free talk sessions with the gardeners. Having
In the free sessions, there will not only be a skilled garden artisan, but also a young apprentice
This autumn we invite you to be part of a more personal and enriching autumn foliage night, a must-see
Sponsor: Ueyakato Landscape (Designated management)