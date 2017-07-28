Construction starts on 3,000-unit project in Kachidoki

Construction has started on a triple-tower high-rise apartment project on the man-made island of Kachidoki in Tokyo Bay. Completion of the 165.5 billion Yen (approx. 1.5 billion USD) development is tentatively scheduled for late July 2027.

The Kachidoki East District Redevelopment includes three towers ranging from 106 ~ 195 meters, with a total floor area of 369,000 sqm (3.97 million sq ft) and as many as 3,120 apartments.

Mitsui Fudosan Residential is leading the development, with construction and planning to be carried out by Shimizu and Kajima Corporations.

The buildings will have a 140m long underground passage directly connecting the site to Kachidoki Station on the Oedo Subway Line. For disaster preparedness, the complex will include a 2,000 sqm temporary evacuation space for displaced residents, and a special dock for emergency supply boats.

South-east facing apartments will look into the Deux Tours Canal & Spa (177m tall) and Bay City Harumi Sky Link Tower (163m tall) apartment complexes located directly across the canal.

District A-1: 195m tall, 58 storey apartment tower

District A-2: 165m tall, 45 storey apartment tower

District B: 106m tall, 29 storey apartment tower

Location

4-6 Kachidoki, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Source: The Daily Engineering & Construction News, June 30, 2017.

