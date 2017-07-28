New Hokkaido driving app “Drive Hokkaido”

|
Partners Information: NAVITIME Japan has released the “Drive Hokkaido!” app, a free app to support tourists visiting Hokkaido by rental car.
App Features
- The app includes MAPCODE information for tourist spots, which can be entered into the rental car GPS, simplifying navigation.
- Tourist spot search (available offline): search tourist spots by area and purpose. Results shown show maps, addresses, telephone numbers, MAPCODE and parking lot availability
- Panoramic Driving Routes: the app introduces 43 routes in 12 areas of Hokkaido with pictures
- Facilities with special benefits: approximately 250 facilities will provide coupons between September 1 and November 30 2017. Tourists can receive discounts and other benefits.
- Nearby search: search for petrol stations, rest areas (michi-no-eki) and convenience stores
Download
Get the app free:
