New Hokkaido driving app “Drive Hokkaido”

Partners Information: NAVITIME Japan has released the “Drive Hokkaido!” app, a free app to support tourists visiting Hokkaido by rental car.

App Features

The app includes MAPCODE information for tourist spots, which can be entered into the rental car GPS, simplifying navigation.

Tourist spot search (available offline): search tourist spots by area and purpose. Results shown show maps, addresses, telephone numbers, MAPCODE and parking lot availability

Panoramic Driving Routes: the app introduces 43 routes in 12 areas of Hokkaido with pictures

Facilities with special benefits: approximately 250 facilities will provide coupons between September 1 and November 30 2017. Tourists can receive discounts and other benefits.

Nearby search: search for petrol stations, rest areas (michi-no-eki) and convenience stores

Download

Get the app free:

