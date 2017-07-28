Photographs of Fireflies at Night by Hiroki Ishikura

click images to enlarge

Summer and fireflies go hand-in-hand in Japan. And during the short period of May through June, a select group of photographers venture out at dusk to secretive spots, hoping to capture the magical insects that light up the night. One of those is Hiroki Ishikura, a photographer based in Shimane Prefecture.

Like all photographers who point their lens at fireflies, Ishikura’s photographs are made from composites and are enhanced digitally. But where Ishikura’s photographs stand out from others is his use of his own children within the photos. Although beautiful on their own, the addition of human subjects – and children in particular – add a magical narrative to the photographs that make them even more enticing.

You can follow Ishikura on Twitter and Instagram where he posts his work.

…continue reading