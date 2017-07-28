Summer events in Kinosaki Onsen

|
Partners Information: Summer is full of events and shows in Kinosaki Onsen (Hyogo Prefecture). This year, they will take place over a one month period from Saturday July 22nd to Tuesday August 22nd.
We have listed the events below for every day during this period, so check it out to see what is going on!
Events every day from 8 pm to 9:30 pm such as the following:
*Weeknight Fireworks Display: starting at 9 pm along the Otani river (the main river in the center of Kinosaki Onsen)
*Shrine Festival: Stalls and games at Shisho shrine next to Goshono-yu public bath house.
*Onsen “Power” Rangers Show: Meet Kinosaki Onsen’s local heroes, the Onsen Rangers, in a fun live-action performance on stage.
*Taiko (Japanese drum) Performance
*Obon Dance
***Special events***
Friday August 4th: 41st Annual Kinosaki Furusato (Hometown) Festival
Friday August 18th: Miss Yukata Contest 2017
Tuesday August 22nd: Lantern Festival
Calendar of events
July 22nd Shrine Festival
July 23rd Shrine Festival
July 24th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
July 25th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
July 26th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Taiko Performance
July 27th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Onsen Rangers Show
July 28th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
July 29th Shrine Festival
July 30th Shrine Festival
July 31st Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
August 1st Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
August 2nd Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Taiko performance
August 3rd Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
August 4th Kinosaki Furusato (Hometown) Festival & Fireworks Display
August 5th Shrine Festival
August 6th Shrine Festival
August 7th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
August 8th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
August 9th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Taiko Performance
August 10th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Onsen Rangers Show
August 11th Shrine Festival
August 12th Shrine Festival
August 13th Shrine Festival
August 14th Obon Dance
August 15th Obon Dance
August 16th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display
August 17th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Onsen Rangers Show
August 18th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display &