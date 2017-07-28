Summer events in Kinosaki Onsen

Partners Information: Summer is full of events and shows in Kinosaki Onsen (Hyogo Prefecture). This year, they will take place over a one month period from Saturday July 22nd to Tuesday August 22nd.

We have listed the events below for every day during this period, so check it out to see what is going on!

Events every day from 8 pm to 9:30 pm such as the following:

*Weeknight Fireworks Display: starting at 9 pm along the Otani river (the main river in the center of Kinosaki Onsen)

*Shrine Festival: Stalls and games at Shisho shrine next to Goshono-yu public bath house.

*Onsen “Power” Rangers Show: Meet Kinosaki Onsen’s local heroes, the Onsen Rangers, in a fun live-action performance on stage.

*Taiko (Japanese drum) Performance

*Obon Dance

***Special events***

Friday August 4th: 41st Annual Kinosaki Furusato (Hometown) Festival

Friday August 18th: Miss Yukata Contest 2017

Tuesday August 22nd: Lantern Festival

Calendar of events

July 22nd Shrine Festival

July 23rd Shrine Festival

July 24th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

July 25th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

July 26th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Taiko Performance

July 27th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Onsen Rangers Show

July 28th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

July 29th Shrine Festival

July 30th Shrine Festival

July 31st Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

August 1st Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

August 2nd Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Taiko performance

August 3rd Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

August 4th Kinosaki Furusato (Hometown) Festival & Fireworks Display

August 5th Shrine Festival

August 6th Shrine Festival

August 7th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

August 8th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

August 9th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Taiko Performance

August 10th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Onsen Rangers Show

August 11th Shrine Festival

August 12th Shrine Festival

August 13th Shrine Festival

August 14th Obon Dance

August 15th Obon Dance

August 16th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display

August 17th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display & Onsen Rangers Show

August 18th Shrine Festival & Fireworks Display