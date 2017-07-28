The 10 most popular attractions in Yokohama and how much they cost to enter

Source: city-cost.com Yokohama could surely make a strong case of being the most well-rounded city in all of Japan. The Tokyo neighbour has a bit of everything, from maritime vibes, an exciting history of swashbuckling trade, the largest Chinatown in Japan, fantastic parks and all the mod-cons that come with a booming modern Japanese city. Actually such is the magnetic appeal of Yokohama’s Minato Mirai port area, one might struggle to think of the 10 most popular attractions in Yokohama outside of this magnificent area. Anyway, we don’t have to. The Internet is littered with so many “Top 10” lists that it’s easy enough to find one about Yokohama. Japanese travel booking and community site Jalan (じゃらん) is local, popular and such a list about Yokohama. Not that we need be too specific about the list as it’s more than likely that the usual Yokohama attractions will feature. What we want to be concerned with here is how much these attractions cost to enter and thus come up with some ideas for budgeting for trip and sightseeing in Yokohama.1: Minato Mirai 21 (みなとみらい21)There should be little surprise that Yokohama’s showpiece Minato Mirai 21 (or “harbour of the future”) is at the top of any list of popular attractions in Yokohama. It is indeed resplendent, day or night (although it’s at night when you get the most eye popping views). Although calling an area as large and encompassing of so many parts as waterfront Minato Mirai does, an “attraction”, kind of seems like cheating. You can bet your bottom dollar that what follows in this list will include attractions within Minato Mirai 21. Entrance: Free (although this should be qualified by saying that there are plenty of opportunities within this area to spend lots of money).Cost from JR Yokohama Station to Minato Mirai …continue reading