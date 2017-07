Source: Spark Blog Titanfall Assault is a free to play RTS (real time strategy) mobile game and a spin-off of the Titan Fall franchise. The game is quite similar to Clash Royale but has better features and even objectives ranging from capturing points or destroying your foe’s base. Also it’s nice that leveling your units is restricted to your profile level and there’s no wait time for opening free chests. Here’s my gameplay of the soft launch. …continue reading