What the FAQ? Studying in Japan

Welcome to the ultimate guide to living and surviving in Japan as a foreigner. In this part of our What the FAQ? series, we will be tackling the most frequently asked questions from students hoping to come to Japan.

Before coming to Japan

Arriving in Japan

Setting up in Japan

Going to school

Traveling outside of Japan

I want to study in Japan, where do I apply?

Lucky you. There are tons of educational institutions that offer courses to international students. It all depends on what you want to learn in Japan. You can enroll in a university, junior or special training college, preparatory educational institution or college of technology in Japan for up to four years. If you’re looking for something more short term, you can join exchange programs or language schools for up to two years. We have some options for you …continue reading