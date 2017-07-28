Why Southeast Asia and ASEAN are a strategic problem

Author: Paul Dibb, ANU

While it is true that ASEAN has been successful in giving a complex region a sense of identity and largely avoiding interstate conflict, it may well be that its use-by-date is coming. This is not only because it consistently sweeps contentious issues under the carpet of unanimity, but also because it is being overtaken by current strategic events.

From left, Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha link arms as they pose for photographers during the 10th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit as part of the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in metropolitan Manila, Philippines, 29 April 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Aaron Favila).

ASEAN itself and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) have become notorious for their inability to make decisions in areas such as preventive diplomacy and conflict resolution. At the annual meeting of the ARF’s Expert and Eminent Persons group earlier this year in Canberra, an agreement was reached about principles for …continue reading