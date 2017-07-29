10 Summer Survival Items in Daiso

Source: city-cost.com The wonders of 100 yen in DAISO── Snacks, kitchen utensils, gardening tools, stationeries, and “stuff” that you need to endure summer time in Japan are all (probably) in this shop!If you have no clue what they are, here is the list of the items in Daiso that could help you withstand this season.1.FANSFrom paper fans to battery powered ones, pick one that suits your mood. There’s even a USB mini fan and a BIG WATER MISTING fan! However, they cost about 250-300 yen though, but if you don’t mind spending more bucks, get one!The paper fans are actually good omiyage/ souvenirs because of its very Japanese designs. Hence, if you are on a budget and going back to your country, it’s a nice gift for your love ones.2.HATS and SHADESNot minding fashion or well-known brands, just avoiding the blinding sunlight from your eyes is what you care about; Daiso’s hats and shades are then perfect for you.3.UMBRELLAS and RAINCOATSInstead of using hats, I use my umbrella for shade.However, the scorching sun is not your only enemy in this season── RAIN, especially the sudden one. Most of the time I have a folding umbrella in my bag, but if you think carrying it isn’t a necessity, be prepared to get drenched or pray that there is a nearby “Hyaku-yen” shop to spare you from spending more than 100 yen.Folding umbrellas are now available in Daiso which cost about 200 yen.4.PERSPIRATION ABSORBING PADSSweat is one of the major downsides of summer. It is a bit embarrassing when it finally shows on your clothes, particularly in the underarm area. But no worries, stick these absorbing pads on and you won’t get shy raising your arm.5.REFRESHING SHEETSFeeling sticky and smelly because of sweat? Wipe it away with these sheets that will make you feel …continue reading