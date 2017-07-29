Australia must leapfrog the partisan divide for the future of freer trade and prosperity

Author: Elizabeth Thurbon, UNSW Sydney

Over the past three years — in an apparent rush to sign off on as many trade deals as possible — Australia has failed to ask the hard questions about the purpose of trade policy and how trade deals specifically help the country advance its economic, geopolitical and social goals.

These questions have always been important, but they are now especially critical given the recent collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and current efforts to craft a new Foreign Policy White Paper, which is likely to articulate a new approach to trade.

A crane unloads containers from a ship at the Port Botany Container terminal in Sydney, Australia July 6, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/David Gray).

If political leaders were compelled to answer these questions, their answers would reflect wildly divergent beliefs about how trade helps advance our wellbeing.

Unless Australia can overcome partisanship, there is no chance of settling on a coherent, long-term approach to trade policy.

The Liberal–National Coalition (LNC) generally believes that freer trade (read market opening) is in and of itself sufficient to drive structural adjustment, economic competitiveness and export expansion. So they typically advocate for a ‘trade as industry policy’ approach. They also see trade deals as appropriate and effective security policy instruments. Affordable healthcare and environmental protection are best secured through market mechanisms, including stronger protections for investors and intellectual property.

The Australian Labor Party (ALP) …continue reading