Japanese Tea Ceremony with an Apprentice Gardener at Kyoto’s Murin-an Garden

Hardly had a I posted the Autumn Lantern Night event at Murin-an, than I was sent details of a series of traditional tea ceremonies at that very same garden! Koji Chiba is both a graduate of the Urasenke tea ceremony school and an apprentice of local garden design company, Ueyakato Landscape. Join him at Murin-an’s tea house and enjoy fresh tea with a view of one of Kyoto’s most scenic gardens.

From the Murin-an website:

It will be a rare chance to enjoy tea with an instructor trained in tea, aspiring to become a garden master. Each time will be devoted to one symbol of the garden.

Dates:

August, 5th 2017 (11:00-12:00) “Stream”

October, 7th 2017 (11:00-12:00) “Higashiyama”

December, 2nd 2017 (11:00-12:00) “Pine”

February, 3rd 2018 (11:00-12:00) “Moss”

April, 7th 2018 (11:00-12:00) “Wildflowers”

June, 2nd 2018 (11:00-12:00) “Rain”

・3000Yen/incl. English translation

Murin-an is located on Niomon Dori across from Kyoto City Zoo. Here is a MAP of the location.

Regular entrance fee: 410 yen

Opening Hours:

April ~ June ……………………………………… 8:30 a.m. ~ 6:00 p.m.

July ~ August ……………………………………… 7:30 a.m. ~ 6:00 p.m.

September ~ October …………………………… 8:30 a.m. ~ 6:00 p.m.

November ………………………………………… 7:30 a.m. ~ 5:00 p.m.

December ~ March …………………………… 8:30 a.m. ~ 5:00 p.m.

* Last entry: 30 minutes before closing time.

* Closed: December 29th ~ December 31st.

* Open from New Years’ Day.

