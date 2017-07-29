Japanese Tea Ceremony with an Apprentice Gardener at Kyoto’s Murin-an Garden

|
Source: deep kyoto
Hardly had a I posted the Autumn Lantern Night event at Murin-an, than I was sent details of a series of traditional tea ceremonies at that very same garden! Koji Chiba is both a graduate of the Urasenke tea ceremony school and an apprentice of local garden design company, Ueyakato Landscape. Join him at Murin-an’s tea house and enjoy fresh tea with a view of one of Kyoto’s most scenic gardens.
From the Murin-an website:
It will be a rare chance to enjoy tea with an instructor trained in tea, aspiring to become a garden master. Each time will be devoted to one symbol of the garden.
Dates:
・3000Yen/incl. English translation
Murin-an is located on Niomon Dori across from Kyoto City Zoo. Here is a MAP of the location.
Regular entrance fee: 410 yen
* Last entry: 30 minutes before closing time.