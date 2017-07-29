MUJI’s Yurakucho Global Flagship Looks Like a Slice of Retail Heaven

Source: Spoon & Tamago the re-opened location includes a vegetable/fruit market, the first of its kind for MUJI MUJI, our favorite Japanese minimal lifestyle retailer, re-opened their global flagship store in Yurakucho, Tokyo today (July 28th) and it’s taking our breath away. If there were such a thing as retail heaven, it would probably look something like this. all produce is labelled with the name and location of the farm it comes from With this location, which is set to redefine the format of shopping, MUJI has integrated what they believe to be the 3 pillars of lifestyle: food, housing and clothing. When you enter from the ground floor the first thing you’ll encounter is a vegetable and fruit stand (a first for MUJI stores) that seeks to re-establish the lost connection between consumer and farmer. City-dwellers “have become far removed from the fields, farms, and fisheries, where the food is produced,” says the company, “ and have come to consume food simply as a commodity.” Working directly with farmers who use little or no chemical pesticides and fertilizers, the marketplace will off only in-season fruits and vegetables. Another new feature is an actual MUJI Hut that will be on display. Visitors will be able to get up close and personal with what MUJI believes is the answer to city-living. But not everything is new. With the …continue reading