Stemming the tide of violent extremism in the Philippines

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Ica Fernandez, Manila Marawi was a victory for Islamic extremism in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. The next steps taken by the Philippine government will determine the extent of its spread. It has been more than 60 days since the outbreak of violence in the Islamic city of Marawi on the morning of 23 May. Over 314,000 persons are displaced. More than half of the lakeside city is in ruins and approximately 100 hostages are still trapped in the crossfire. Aerial bombardments and house-to-house fighting continues. As the first widespread incident of urban violence in the Philippines — its partial precursors being Zamboanga in 2013, Ipil in 1995 and the razing of Jolo in 1974 — the impact of the Marawi siege is unprecedented, not least in its implications for the rise of violent extremism in the region. Black smoke comes from a burning building in a commercial area of Osmena street in Marawi city, Philippines June 14, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco). While the reported death of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the so-called Islamic State (IS), and the jihadi group's losses at Mosul and Raqqa signal a transformation of the IS presence in the Middle East, Marawi by all accounts was a victory for Islamist terrorism in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. From a ragtag group of 'black flag wannabes' that could barely stage a bomb attack