3 days in Nagano

|
Source: j-hoppers
Since living in Takayama, I am always looking for plateau for easy hiking. Chances came to me last month as my sister came to visit me and would like to explore new hiking routes with me. Fortunately, my friend can get the day off to drive us for the trip. It is around 3 hours drive from Takayama to Matsumoto via Naraijuku (奈良井宿）. Narajuku is famous for the old streets and soba (buckwheat) noodles. We enjoyed a nice lunch there and then continue to our first destination Hachibuse Yama(鉢伏山) in our journey. The weather is perfect that we are able to see the beautiful Lake Suwa clearly. The color of the plants, flowers, grass and the sky create a wonderful contrast which we could never forget it. After that, we checked in at our guesthouse and drove to a close-by Asama onsen (浅間温泉） before dinner. We are lucky to be able to join the morning event in the guesthouse to buying fresh pastries from the local bakery in Matsumoto 🙂
The day after, we headed to Utsukushigahara (美ヶ原）plateau for hiking. Unfortunately, we do have not the luck of the weather, it was super cold, windy and foggy on top of the mountain. It was only 8 degree Celsius. We walked about 1.5 hour to the top and quickly drove back to our ryokan for dinner and hotspring. It is one of the best ryokan that I like the most with …continue reading