Dr. Shigeaki Hinohara, Longevity Expert, Dies at (or Lives to) 105

New York Times

Divorcee destroys ex’s $1m violin collection in Japan

BBC

GSDF chief to resign over alleged coverup of activity logs

The Mainichi

Hokusai: the influential work of Japanese artist famous for ‘the great wave’ – in pictures

Guardian

Murder of the Soul – Shiori and Rape in Japan

Japan Focus

Statistics

Soft power rankings 2017:

1. France

2. Britain

3. United States

4. Germany

5. Canada

6. Japan

7. Switzerland

8. Australia

Source: Japan News

