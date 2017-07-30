Makar and the re-emergence of old power in Indonesia

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Gustav Brown, NUS Many have cast the recent Jakarta gubernatorial election as a defeat for religious pluralism at the hands of political Islam — a movement which appears more potent and visible than at any time since Indonesia’s transition to democracy. The ‘rising radicalism’ frame, others suggest, obscures the real contest going on behind the scenes. This contest, proponents argue, pits President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) against the coalition of political insiders, tycoons and New Order figures that backed his 2014 presidential rival Prabowo Subianto. While not advocates of political Islam, these forces are prepared to mobilise political Islam in order to weaken Jokowi and set the stage for a return to power in 2019. What appears to be the emergence of a new religious politics in Indonesia is in reality the re-emergence of an old power apparatus — that of the New Order deep state. This was not the only echo of the New Order that reverberated through the election. Earlier in 2017, the National Police arrested Gatot Saptono — otherwise known as Muhammad Al-Khaththath — and four others on suspicion of makar, which is a term that denotes ‘treason’ or ‘subversion’ against the state. The arrests came in advance of a planned series of rallies in five Indonesian cities. Many interpreted the move as a message to Islamic hardliners. But the police also claimed to have found a ‘revolutionary document’ outlining plans to ram the gates of the Presidential Palace and occupy the building, as well as evidence that the conspirators had discussed how to bankroll their coup d’etat. This was the second accusation of makar made during the election cycle. In late 2016, authorities arrested another group on suspicion of makar — a group that included Rachmawati Soekarnoputri (the daughter of one former president and …continue reading