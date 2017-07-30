Moon assembles dream team, but North Korea unwilling to play

Author: Leif-Eric Easley, Ewha Womans University

North Korea’s second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test on 28 July raises the stakes for the United States and Republic of Korea (ROK). Informed observers have fretted about a rift between South Korea’s new pro-engagement president, and a US president who takes a more hawkish approach toward North Korea. But when Moon Jae-in made Washington his first overseas destination in June, he and Donald Trump reaffirmed the US–ROK alliance, demanded North Korea’s denuclearisation, and agreed to strengthen sanctions against Pyongyang’s missile tests.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, June 6, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji).

Moon avoided public disagreement over the deployment schedule for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and absorbed Trump’s pressure on trade. Moon took from the summit that Washington does not have a hostile policy for regime change or collapse, and that Trump supports Seoul taking the lead in restarting dialogue with North Korea.

On 6 July 2017, Moon delivered a speech on unification in Berlin, promising inter-Korean cooperation on flooding, infectious diseases, and forest management. He proposed separated family reunions by