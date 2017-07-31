2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back each week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Sales Account Executive (Kyoto) English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan

Must be willing to travel domestic and international

Have you excelled while working at international schools or in the publishing industry? Booksmart, a publishing company located in Kyoto, is looking for a sales account executive to help promote textbooks, online resources and other bilingual materials. Domestic or international business trips are to be expected. Visa sponsorship available. Apply Elementary School Teacher (Fukuoka) English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available

Teaching qualification for elementary school in your country A great opportunity for qualified teacher to join Fukuoka Futaba Catholic Elementary School as an immersion course teacher. The successful applicant will be the main English teacher for math, science, life studies and morals. You must have a teaching certification. Apply Travel Specialist (Tokyo) English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available MTJ is a travel agency, specialized in inbound tourism from Italy and Europe, who provides tailor-made travels for customers. They are looking for experienced and motivated people who love interacting with clients and teammates to join its team. Previous experience in inbound tourism and/or MICE experience preferred. Italian ability will be a plus! Apply Full-Time Preschool Teacher (Hyogo) English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

University Graduate BL Kids International Preschool educational system is based on a complete English language immersion program and provides an excellent opportunity for students and teachers to excel …continue reading