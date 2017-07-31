Expat engagement with politics in Japan, expectations of the right to vote

Source: city-cost.com It can probably go without saying that there have been some pretty seismic political decisions made over the last couple of years and that none of them have come out of Japan (unless we can count the recent resignation of Japan defence minister Tomomi Inada is earth shattering). So it’s likely then that many an expat in this country has been watching the big political action unfurl from afar.On a personal level this geographical separation has sprung mixed feelings; when it was my country’s turn to be in the spotlight of global politics people in the office who had, up to that point, barely given me a second glance fell about me like I had all the answers to the chaos. I’d never been so popular. Popularity came with a strange feeling of separation, guilt almost, that I should have been over there somehow affecting things. Offering my opinion on WhatsApp based political discourse with friends back home made feel even more of a Charlatan. Still, with the rough comes the smooth – political commentators telling the youth of my country of birth that they would be better off “getting out while they can”, left me to thing “Well, I’m already out thanks, so what to engage with now?”. Good question! On what level can we (expats) engage with politics in Japan? One would immediately be tempted to answer something along the lines of, “Only among ourselves!”. I mean, have you ever tried to engage with the locals on any meaningful political discourse? In this expat’s experience it tends to be a bit of a non-starter, although that could be just me.The right of suffrage among expats in Japan has long be topic of stunted debate. As things stand, we …continue reading