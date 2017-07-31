For Sale: 3-Bedroom corner apartment in Roppongi Hills

Source: japanpropertycentral.com ROPPONGI HILLS RESIDENCE

¥368,000,000 (approx. 3.3 million USD) Potential rent: approx. 900,000 ~ 950,000 Yen/month This is a sought-after three bedroom corner apartment on the 19th floor in Roppongi Hills Residence B – the 43-storey tower. The Roppongi Hills Residences form part of the internationally-renowned Roppongi Hills complex in the center of Tokyo, which includes a 238m tall office tower, a variety of restaurants and cafes, a high-end retail mall, the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the TV Asahi studio, and the Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and Escada boutiques. The developer, Mori Building, spent 17 years getting the various land parcels and landowners together in order to start the project. Since it’s completion in 2003, Roppongi Hills has been considered one of the most desirable places to live, work and play in the country, and has attracted some of Japan’s most elite business people and celebrities as residents. Residents can enjoy a rooftop party room, bilingual concierge desk, and may elect to join the on-site Roppongi Hills Spa & Gym. Of the 793 apartments in the four residential buildings, less than half are owned by private individuals, with the remainder held by Mori Building and available for rent only. All apartments in Residence C, for example, are rental only. When the residences were first completed, the apartments were never offered for sale. Instead, several hundred were given to original landholders, with Mori keeping the rest for rent. Apartment resale values in this complex have remained relatively high over the past 14 years. In early 2016, a 2-story penthouse was listed for sale for 4,420,000 Yen/sqm. In the current market, apartments on non-penthouse floors range in price from 2,500,000 ~ 3,500,000 Yen/sqm (2,100 ~ 2,940 USD / sq ft) depending on floor height …continue reading