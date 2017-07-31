Picnic at Shiogama Shrine

Source: city-cost.com For anyone who has read much of my writing here, this post will come as no surprise. My very favorite picnic spot for summer is the same as it is for fall and spring. The small field of cherry (and other) trees at Shiogama Shrine wins for me regardless of the season. It’s also beautiful in winter, though you won’t catch me eating outside then as the cold and I do not agree. It’s not just the trees, which provide ample shade, or the grass that keeps the mud at bay. There is so much more to this place that most locals only visit once a year for the cherry blossoms. To start with, any way you walk it, this is a nice little workout. 202 stone steps or a long, gradual rise? There is also a third path, cutting through a bit of woodland wilderness as it snakes up to the main path just across from the maritime museum. For those who prefer a scenic drive to a lengthy walk, there is a large parking lot right next to the green space. Then there’s the crowd, or lack thereof. I have yet to visit on a day outside of hanami season and see the place packed, despite the fact that this is one of the nicer little green areas in the whole city. Even during peak sakura-viewing times, there is usually plenty of space available. Public bathrooms do exist in the far corner of the parking lot in front of the green space and vending machines can be found a short walk away on the gradual path. In addition, a small shop overlooking the sakura viewing space sells delicious mochi plates as well as various snacks and drinks. For me, the real …continue reading