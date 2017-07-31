Really Seeing The Sights: Observation Decks Around Nagoya

Source: japaninfoswap.com Image by Christoph Rupprecht (Own work) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via flickr.com (modified) Whether you love or loathe the hustle and bustle of the big city, there are no two ways about it: Nagoya is an amazing place. There is so much going on, and so much to take in. It is a mass of contradictions and a striking hodge-podge of contrasting styles, of the traditional and the futuristic. There is perhaps no better way to take all of that in, than from the air. All around the city there are high-rise buildings that you can access, and from their observation decks you can take it all in. Midland Square At 247m (810ft) Midland Square is the tallest building in Aichi prefecture and the 7th tallest in Japan. Between the 42nd and 46th floors is the Sky Promenade, an open air observation deck some 220m from the ground. Feel the wind whistle around you (on days when the weather allows it) as you get a near 360 degree of the city, taking in sights such as the JR Central Towers, Nagoya Castle and Nagoya Port. Depending on the season it is open in the evenings until 21:00 (January and February), 22:00 (March to June and October to December) and 23:00 (July to September) and from 7pm, every half an hour a fine mist is sprayed which refracts the cityscape’s lights offering an enchanting display Where : Nakamura Ward, Meieki, 4 Chome−７−１ ( map )

Website : midland-square.com/english/ (English) midland-square.com/sky-promenade (Japanese) Nagoya TV Tower Closely resembling the Eiffel Tower, Nagoya TV Tower is the oldest of its kind in Japan.