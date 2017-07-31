This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 5-6

Of the three best known Tanabata Festivals in Tokyo, the Asagaya Tanabata Matsuri attracts thousands of people with its colorful bamboo and large figures decorations on recent events and popular attractions. Shopping streets around the JR Asagaya station will fetaure various ornaments and refreshment stalls, welcoming the crowds to cool off and explore the area.

Chidorigafuchi Lantern Floating Event

Leave work early on Friday and head to Chidorigafuchi, the famous sakura spot in spring, for a stunning and calm night of watching 600 lanterns sway in the moat of the Imperial Palace against a backdrop of the forest and the city lights. A typical summer festivity, this event will help you release some of the weekly stress and get recharged for the weekend.

Date Fri, Aug 4, 2017 Time From 7 p.m. Location Chidorigafuchi Boat Pier, Chidorigafuchi Greenway, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. 10-min walk from Kudanshita station Fee Free

