Source: japaninfoswap.com With all that is happening in the world today I think we can all agree that a summit is needed. A beer summit, perhaps with “beers from around the world + the best music = so happy” as its theme. If such a thing were possible it seems likely we could sort these issues post haste, and luckily, such a beast does exist, right here in Nagoya, as “World Beer Summit” kicks off August with a “glug glug!” Join most of Nagoya to enjoy outdoor music featuring performances by a variety of artists on stage, and more importantly, the chance to sample beers from the Czech Republic, America, Japan, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan, England, Scotland, France, Denmark and Italy. Most fun, you also get to vote for the best beer prize, and as everyone knows voting is your social responsibility; soooo a little pressure there. World Beer Summit in Nagoya August 4th to 14th , 2017

Hisaya Hiroba in Hisaya Odori Park

Free; charges apply for food and drinks

https://www.tv-aichi.co.jp/beer/2017/index.html (Japanese) …continue reading