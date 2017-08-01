Alata: 5 Reasons to See this Crazy New Samurai Action Musical

Source: Gaijin Pot There’s a brand new entertainment experience in Tokyo that’s got people talking. Featuring time-travelling warlords, a street-dancing salary woman, Line and more only-in-Japan moments than you can shake a katana at. Welcome to the opening performance of Alata — and a brand new world of “alternative theater.” On stage at the recently opened, and aptly named, Alternative Theatre venue in Yurakucho, Alata is 70-minutes of wordless samurai action and drama set against a backdrop of state-of-the-art visuals, electronic synth, wacky costumes and a moral takeaway at the end. Pioneered by production company Studio Alta (you know — that building where everyone always meets their friends in Shinjuku), Alata promises to offer a never-before-seen Japanese spectacle. Curious? Here are five reasons why you should check it out. 1. The show is entirely non-verbal so that anybody can watch it That’s right, there’s no spoken dialogue throughout the whole performance. Instead, audience members — no matter what language they speak — follow the drama through projection mapping, music, dance, stage fighting and acrobatics so they can interpret the show’s kaleidoscopic narrative in their own personal way. It’s all part of the Alternative Theatre venue’s efforts to produce a new kind of performance that enables overseas visitors to experience Japanese culture without any language barrier. 2. It’s got better sword-fighting than any samurai movie Props to the lead actor Yuki Saotome who doesn’t break a sweat as the Sengoku samurai fighting off enemy clans, besuited …continue reading