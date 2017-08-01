Art on Tuesday: The Jewel River of Bush Clover

Utagawa Toyoharu 歌川豊春 (c. 1735-1814) painted a series of ukiyo-e called The Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers 風流六玉川. This one is showing the Jewel River of Bush Clover 萩 in Yamashiro, a historical province located in today’s south of Kyôto. These jewel rivers or crystal rivers were painted by ukiyo-e artists often. You clearly see an influence of Suzuki Harunobu 鈴木 春信 (c. 1725-1770) in the style of this woodblock print.

Source: MFA Boston

Filed under: Japan, Japanese Art Tagged: Art, Japan, Japanese Artists, Suzuki Harunobu, ukiyo e, Utagawa Toyoharu, woodblock print …continue reading