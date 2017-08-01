Can ASEAN cope with the changing world order?

Author: Amitav Acharya, American University

The contemporary order, in place since the end of World War II and often called the US-dominated liberal hegemony, is changing. But it is not simply returning to the multipolar geopolitics of the prewar era, as many pundits and policymakers claim.

Demonstrators display placards against US, Japan, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during a rally ahead of the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, 28 April 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Erik De Castro).

In the context of Asia, we often hear that ‘Europe’s past could become Asia’s future’. This view is misleading. The prewar multipolar world was largely one of states, empires and colonies. Today, the main actors are not only great powers, or even just states. They are also international and regional institutions, corporations, transnational non-governmental organisations and social movements, and transnational criminal and terrorist groups.

Economic interdependence has become much more extensive and multidimensional, consisting of trade, finance, and global production networks and supply chains. What’s more, there is a far greater density of relatively durable international and regional institutions today. Pre-World War I Europe had only one — the European Concert of Powers — and the interwar period only had the short-lived League of Nations.

The emerging world order can be better understood as a ‘multiplex world’.

