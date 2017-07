Fukagawa Festival (Fukagawa Matsuri) is one of the three great Shinto festivals of Edo, along with the Kanda Festival and Sanno Festival.

The festival is also called “Mizukake Matsuri” literally means water-throwing festival is held once every three years. Pouring water to mikoshi (portable shrines) carries and participants.

The highlights of the festival is the 54 mikoshi or portable shrine will parade in the main street by townspeople wearing happi coats while shouting “WASSHOI! WASSHOI!”.

