Horoscope: Stars Over Tokyo August 2017

Source: savvytokyo.com If you’re wondering why there are 13 signs in this zodiac — the additional Ophiuchus (Nov 30 – Dec 17) — you can read the explanation in our first horoscope of the series. Only interested in reading your own ‘scope? Click on your sign below. CAPRICORN (Jan 19 – Feb 15) AQUARIUS (Feb 16 – Mar 11) PISCES (Mar 12 – Apr 18) ARIES (Apr 19 – May 13) TAURUS (May 14 – June 19) GEMINI (June 20 – July 20) CANCER (July 21 – Aug 9) LEO (Aug 10 – Sep 10) VIRGO (Sep 11 – Oct 30) LIBRA (Oct 31 – Nov 22) SCORPIO (Nov 23 – Nov 29) OPHIUCHUS (Nov 30 – Dec 17) SAGITTARIUS (Dec 18 – Jan 18) CAPRICORN January 19 – February 15 Color: Chiffon carrot

Sound: Taiko drums

Daily antidote: Blue light break If you’ve checked out Kids Weeks and your inner child won’t break free, it may be time to change up your routine. If you don’t have the budget, don’t worry. There are two eclipses in August which can shift your life. The first is a partial lunar eclipse on Aug. 8, starting after midnight. No need to wait up! The Moon is high-tech, so you’ll receive cutting-edge insights in your dreams. The second is a total solar eclipse on Aug. 22. It impacts what you share with your partner, spouse or someone with whom you run a business. If you’re single, it puts the focus on money owed to you. Either way — you’re in for a rebirth that will occur over the next few months. So you can relax, after all! AQUARIUS February 16 – March 11 Color: Sunshine gold

Sound: Rainforest breeze

Daily antidote: Wear glitter Not only is August hot and summery, but there are two eclipses. These signal endings and …continue reading