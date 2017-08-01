Majority of Japanese live with cockroaches

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks at home VOX recently had a look at that summer pest, cockroaches. I hate the buggers myself, and my previous house was filled with them, and I suspect last summer one died somewhere behind the kitchen units and stunk the place out for a few months. I tend to run away on encountering them, and get my wife to do the business with a can of bug spray. Here’s a selection of the various smoke bombs and other goods for ridding one’s house of cockroaches and other nasties: Research results Q1: Are you scared of cockroaches? (Sample size=516)

Yes

No

Can’t say either way

Men, twenties 67.7% 20.0% 12.3% Men, thirties 68.7% 18.8% 12.5% Men, forties 78.5% 13.8% 7.7% Men, fifties 46.9% 32.8% 20.3% Women, twenties 93.8% 3.1% 3.1% Women, thirties 93.7% 4.7% 1.6% Women, forties 89.2% 9.2% 1.6% Women, fifties 82.8% 7.8% 9.4% Q2: Are there cockroaches in your current dwelling? (Sample size=516) Yes 57.9% No 42.1% Q3: What do you do when you encounter a cockroach? (Sample size=516, multiple answer, top nine) Men Rank



Percentage

1 Use insecticide spray 54.3% 2 Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper 40.3% 3 Use a cockroach trap 14.0% 4 Set poison food 9.7% 5 Capture it 8.1% 6 Stamp on it 5.8% 7 Run away, pretend I never saw it 5.8% 8 Use a fumigator 4.7% 9 Ask someone to get rid of it for me 3.9% Women Rank



Percentage

1 Use insecticide spray 56.6% 2 Ask someone to get rid of it for me 29.5% 3 Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper 24.0% 4 Use a cockroach trap 15.9% 5 Set poison food 13.6% 6 Run away, pretend I never saw it 7.8% 7 Capture it 6.2% 8 Use a fumigator 4.7 9 Stamp on it 2.7% Demographics During April 2017, 516 people aged between 20 and 59 completed an internet-based questionnaire, although no information was presented about how they were selected.