Majority of Japanese live with cockroaches

|
at home VOX recently had a look at that summer pest, cockroaches.
I hate the buggers myself, and my previous house was filled with them, and I suspect last summer one died somewhere behind the kitchen units and stunk the place out for a few months. I tend to run away on encountering them, and get my wife to do the business with a can of bug spray.
Here’s a selection of the various smoke bombs and other goods for ridding one’s house of cockroaches and other nasties:
Research results
Q1: Are you scared of cockroaches? (Sample size=516)
|
|Yes
|No
|Can’t say either way
|Men, twenties
|67.7%
|20.0%
|12.3%
|Men, thirties
|68.7%
|18.8%
|12.5%
|Men, forties
|78.5%
|13.8%
|7.7%
|Men, fifties
|46.9%
|32.8%
|20.3%
|Women, twenties
|93.8%
|3.1%
|3.1%
|Women, thirties
|93.7%
|4.7%
|1.6%
|Women, forties
|89.2%
|9.2%
|1.6%
|Women, fifties
|82.8%
|7.8%
|9.4%
Q2: Are there cockroaches in your current dwelling? (Sample size=516)
Q3: What do you do when you encounter a cockroach? (Sample size=516, multiple answer, top nine)
Men
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Use insecticide spray
|54.3%
|2
|Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper
|40.3%
|3
|Use a cockroach trap
|14.0%
|4
|Set poison food
|9.7%
|5
|Capture it
|8.1%
|6
|Stamp on it
|5.8%
|7
|Run away, pretend I never saw it
|5.8%
|8
|Use a fumigator
|4.7%
|9
|Ask someone to get rid of it for me
|3.9%
Women
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Use insecticide spray
|56.6%
|2
|Ask someone to get rid of it for me
|29.5%
|3
|Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper
|24.0%
|4
|Use a cockroach trap
|15.9%
|5
|Set poison food
|13.6%
|6
|Run away, pretend I never saw it
|7.8%
|7
|Capture it
|6.2%
|8
|Use a fumigator
|4.7
|9
|Stamp on it
|2.7%
Demographics
During April 2017, 516 people aged between 20 and 59 completed an internet-based questionnaire, although no information was presented about how they were selected.