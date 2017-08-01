Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Majority of Japanese live with cockroaches

世論 What Japan Thinks
Are there cockroaches in your current dwelling? graph of japanese statistics

at home VOX recently had a look at that summer pest, cockroaches.

I hate the buggers myself, and my previous house was filled with them, and I suspect last summer one died somewhere behind the kitchen units and stunk the place out for a few months. I tend to run away on encountering them, and get my wife to do the business with a can of bug spray.

Here’s a selection of the various smoke bombs and other goods for ridding one’s house of cockroaches and other nasties:

Q1: Are you scared of cockroaches? (Sample size=516)


 Yes
 No
 Can’t say either way
Men, twenties 67.7% 20.0% 12.3%
Men, thirties 68.7% 18.8% 12.5%
Men, forties 78.5% 13.8% 7.7%
Men, fifties 46.9% 32.8% 20.3%
Women, twenties 93.8% 3.1% 3.1%
Women, thirties 93.7% 4.7% 1.6%
Women, forties 89.2% 9.2% 1.6%
Women, fifties 82.8% 7.8% 9.4%

Q2: Are there cockroaches in your current dwelling? (Sample size=516)

Yes 57.9%
No 42.1%

Q3: What do you do when you encounter a cockroach? (Sample size=516, multiple answer, top nine)

Men

Rank
Percentage
1 Use insecticide spray 54.3%
2 Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper 40.3%
3 Use a cockroach trap 14.0%
4 Set poison food 9.7%
5 Capture it 8.1%
6 Stamp on it 5.8%
7 Run away, pretend I never saw it 5.8%
8 Use a fumigator 4.7%
9 Ask someone to get rid of it for me 3.9%

Women

Rank
Percentage
1 Use insecticide spray 56.6%
2 Ask someone to get rid of it for me 29.5%
3 Beat it with a rolled-up newspaper 24.0%
4 Use a cockroach trap 15.9%
5 Set poison food 13.6%
6 Run away, pretend I never saw it 7.8%
7 Capture it 6.2%
8 Use a fumigator 4.7
9 Stamp on it 2.7%

Demographics

During April 2017, 516 people aged between 20 and 59 completed an internet-based questionnaire, although no information was presented about how they were selected.

