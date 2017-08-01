Manga Today - A Minority With a Major Impact

Source: Manga Therapy Earlier this month, I took the opportunity to volunteer for a local mental health fair. What’s special about it was that the fair focused on minorities. The event reached out to the NY Chinese community, which some may say is the minority not willing to talk about mental health versus others. It was fun to help out my race as their “model minority” status underlies the fact that they are still (and possibly continued to be) treated as unimportant in the end. That got me thinking about the status of Japanese pop culture (ie anime/manga) as a growing “minority” underneath the umbrella of geek culture interests. In San Diego Comic-Con 2017, representatives from all the major U.S. manga publishers talked about the growth of manga over the past few years. 2 of the most important statements came from Leyla Aker of VIZ Media at the panel. “VIZ Media manga outsells Marvel, DC in the graphic novel market, and has for a while.” “We’re now into the 3rd generation of fans who grew up marinated in JP manga & anime – it’s now just a part of pop culture landscape.” Anime and manga are now almost as American as apple pie. Sure, bookstores are in a rut, but Barnes & Noble stores have a good amount of space dedicated to manga. They will make sure to highlight hot titles like Tokyo Ghoul here. Manga can be credited as a key part in ensuring that books are still relevant here. As communities become more and more diverse, geek pop culture is gearing towards a more inclusive direction and Japanese pop culture has played a big part in it. Yet when we talk about diversity, anime/manga …continue reading