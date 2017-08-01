Modi upturning Indian foreign policy

Author: Rupakjyoti Borah, NUS

When Narendra Modi was elected prime minister of India, expectations for his domestic agenda were high given his much lauded tenure managing the state of Gujarat for more than a decade. But since then, some of the greatest surprises have come from his numerous foreign policy moves.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a farewell ceremony upon Modi’s departure from Israel at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, 6 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen).

In some ways, things haven’t quite worked out in the manner Modi would have liked. His Pakistan policy seems stuck in a quagmire. China’s increasing forays into the Indian ocean region have also worried New Delhi, particularly in light of Beijing’s so-called ‘string of pearls’ strategy of helping to build ports in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. But on the other hand, India has concluded the landmark Land Boundary Agreement with Bangladesh, which has resolved the border dispute with Dhaka once and for all. India was also quick in responding to the massive earthquake that struck Nepal in April 2015. Another important achievement has been India’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

