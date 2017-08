Source: japan-attractions.jp Annual Bon festival dance. We change into yukata, and let’s dance “Ropponjin ondo(“Roppongi folk dance”)”.

Roppongi Hills Bon festival dance to dance around “tower” made in Roppongi Hills Arena reaches the holding 15th in this year. We offer gourmet stand and fun plan that can eat original menu of eating and drinking store in Roppongi Hills. …continue reading