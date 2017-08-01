For a summer day trip from Tokyo with a cool sea breeze, fresh seafood and small beaches, look no further than the heavenly Miura Peninsula.

|credit|

Miura Peninsula is the landmass at the southern end of Kanagawa prefecture that splits Tokyo Bay and Sagami Bay from one another. The trip to Misakiguchi Station takes about an hour from central Tokyo followed by a short 20-minute bus ride to reach the port town of Miura and its cool sea breeze.

Sounds good, but is it cheapo-friendly? This is where it becomes interesting actually. The railway company Keikyu offers a special round-trip 2-day transport pass from Shinagawa or Haneda Airport to the peninsula for only ¥5,500 that includes a fresh seafood lunch and discounts on activities in

The post Summer Escape to Miura Peninsula: Cool Sea Breeze, Fresh Seafood and Small Beaches appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading