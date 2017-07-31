Summiting Mt. Fuji

Source: Temple University Japan This past Tuesday into Wednesday, my friends and I climbed Mt. Fuji, the tallest mountain in Japan. We first arrived on Mt. Fuji at the 5th station of the Subashiri trail, where we were greeted with two small stores, a restaurant and a place to sit and eat. Everyone there was very welcoming, and as we walked towards the stores a lady handed us a small cup of hot soup, which was totally free! My friends and I hung out here for a bit, to get acclimated to the high altitude we were at. We grabbed a bite to eat and looked around the shops. After an hour or so, we began our ascent with high energy and high hopes! Seamus, Ariel, and Matt at the start of our hike Starting altitude! The beginning of the hike was very green; not what I pictured a volcano to look like. The temperature wasn’t too hot, but it was extremely humid. It was probably the most humid climate I have ever experienced. Within the first hour or so of our hike, it began to downpour! We scrambled to get our ponchos out of our bags and to put them on. The end result can be seen below. Seamus, Ariel, and Matt in their ponchos After all our struggle to try and get our ponchos on, the rain only lasted for about 5 minutes. From there, we continued to hike up the mountain, taking breaks every now and then. …continue reading …continue reading