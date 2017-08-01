Source: jobsinjapan.com My best chance to help people with their efforts towards working in Japan is by answering questions. A couple questions I get asked with some frequency are: “I really want to work in Japan. I’m working on my degree but is there anything else I can do in the meantime?” “I’m been striking out on my job search for the past six months. Is there anything I can do to improve my chances?” There are a ton of options for these situations. Some of them are obvious: study Japanese;

join some Facebook groups for people already in Japan;

pursue further education;

perfect your resume and cover letter; or

get paid or unpaid experience in your field.

Those are all fine options. But there’s one that I’d put at least as high as any of those: Visit Japan! On top of just being an amazing place, jam-packed with incredible experiences, it really is the best place to prepare yourself (and your application materials) for a career in the country. Whether you’re already eligible to work or still need to finish your degree, it will increase your odds of getting hired by approximately six million percent. Why? Glad you asked. First, the simple fact that you visited the country makes your cover letter better than those who didn’t take the trip. Think about it; thousands of people apply to work in Japan from all over the globe, but how many of those people laid down the money to actually buy a plane ticket to visit? Having that fact on your cover letter shows any organization that you’re serious about your desire to work in the Japan. Next, it allows you to get a better taste of what living in the country will actually be like. While the specifics will depend on where you decide to go, I’ve heard from many people relate that they felt …continue reading