Source: Tokyo Cheapo Breakfast is a sacred tradition in almost every country, but Japan never got the memo. Either not open early enough, only offering pancakes or trying to give you potato salad alongside your toast, it’s never quite right—but there is an answer, and it’s our favorite Tokyo breakfast joint.

|credit|

A full English, with real Heinz baked beans and HP sauce on the side—it’s the stuff dreams are made of if you’ve been here long enough. World Breakfast AllDay does as advertised: breakfasts from around the world, around the clock. The concept, like the cafe itself, is simple but completely charming, and will have you converted as quick as you can spot the jar of Marmite on the counter. If you’re here long term, or The post World Breakfast AllDay: The Food of the Gods appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading