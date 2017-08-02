5 Things in Japan I’ll Never Get Used To

Source: Gaijin Pot During my first few weeks in Japan, I went to the convenience store looking for some familiar food — to aid the homesickness a little. Finding something familiar, I bit into some bread, only to be assaulted by an unexpected sugary, creamy concoction — one that Willy Wonka would consider a health hazard. I love Japan. From the people to the mochi filled with marshmallows and chocolates, it’s an amazing place to be. But there are some things that — even though they are far different than back home in the U.K.— I’ve come to readily accept. While others — like the sugary, cream filling-stuffed bread — that are still hard to get used to. My first day in Japan, I walked into a store and was unaware of the greeting I’m sure you’ve all heard. I admit that my instant reaction to the loud chorus of “Irasshaimase!” was to say, “Sorry, I don’t speak Japanese.” The staff all looked at me with a rather perplexed gaze, and we all agreed to never speak of it again. Now, I embrace it — imagining it as a royal announcement. Although there are many aspects of Japanese culture that have been easy to get used to, there are others that I don’t think I’ll ever understand. I’m sure every foreigner forging a life here has a similar list. From how certain foods are consumed, to the way people sneeze — there are certain quirky characteristics of Japan that still perplex me to this day. 1. Noodle time Once I entered into the adult world — and I was able to cook for myself — I learned two very important things about food: to always chew with your mouth closed and that Brussels sprouts are evil and should be purged with fire. So, for me, eating was a …continue reading