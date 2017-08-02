|credit|

Firework Festivals (Aug 5): If you didn’t catch the massive Sumida fireworks event last weekend, you have four more to choose from this weekend: the Itabashi Fireworks Festival (northwest Tokyo), the Edogawa Fireworks Festival (east Tokyo), the Ome City Nohryo Fireworks Festival (west Tokyo) and the Akishima Citizen Whale Festival Yume Hanabi (west Tokyo). The first two are fairly big productions (over 10,000 “fire flowers”—as translated from Japanese), with Ome and Akishima being smaller affairs with just 3,200 and 2,000 displays respectively. They run for about for 30 mins to 1.5 hours.

|credit|

Tsukiji Honganji Bon Dance Festival (Aug 2-5): Dance to the beat of the taiko drums—or just watch—at this annual

The post Cheapo Weekend for Aug 5-6: City Nights, Bright Lights appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading