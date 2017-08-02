Cool Robot Trends in Japan

Source: LearnJapanese123 Technology has become a significant part of our daily lives and no other country in the world has this been embraced more than in Japan. Today’s global trends in artificial intelligence and robotics have not only been adopted many years earlier in Japan but it has already become part of everyday life. Here are a few technology trends in robotics that have caught our attention.

. ROBOTIC BEES Bee populations worldwide have been on the decline and this may have a devastating impact on plants that need bees for pollination. Japanese researchers have developed a tiny drone that can mimic the activity of a bee by picking up pollen using animal hair attached on its back and a special gel that can hold the pollen and then release them. Right now these drones are still early in their development and still requires human assistance in remotely controlling the drones. It is hoped that someday it will have autonomous capability by using AI and GPS with very little human interaction, if at all. Honey Drone (Photo Credit: Business Insider) SUMO WRESTLING ROBOTS Sumo wrestling is a distinctly Japanese sport and in a country that is obsessed with robots it was just a matter of time until these two things come together. Unlike regular sumo wrestling that pit power and strength, engineers designed these robots to be competitive by having quick data processing capabilities and lighting-fast movements. The robots are pre-programmed with behaviors on how to react to the opponent so no human intervention is involved. There are only a few rules, mostly regarding the size and weight restrictions but other than that, the robots can do whatever is needed to defeat the opponent. ROBOT-RUN HOTEL The Henn-na Hotel, which means “strange hotel” based in Nagasaki that will be run mostly by robots. The 72-room hotel …continue reading