Source: bento.com This smallish bar is run by Tokyo’s Far Yeast Brewing Company and serves up to a dozen of their own brews, including seasonal and limited-edition labels. Most beers are priced at Y600 and Y900 for small and large sizes, while extra-fancy beers are Y800 and Y1100. We found the food to be hit-or-miss, but the kushiage (Y150-400 per skewer) is probably a safe choice if you’re hungry. Open all day on weekends. …continue reading